Drug-free wireless implant clears excess blood sugar in landmark trial

A paramedic (R) checks the blood sugar level of a patient at a clinic in Jakarta, Indonesia, Apr 22, 2016. REUTERS/Beawiharta

A paramedic (R) checks the blood sugar level of a patient at a clinic in Jakarta, Indonesia, Apr 22, 2016. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Bioengineers at ETH Zurich have developed a wireless electronic implant that clears excess glucose directly from the bloodstream, The Independent reports.

Unlike traditional treatments like insulin injections or GLP-1 jabs, the under-the-skin device does not rely on drugs.

Instead, it uses a low-voltage electrical current and a gold-and-platinum catalyst to break down blood sugar into gluconate, which the kidneys then flush out naturally through urine.

In trial findings published in the journal Science and highlighted by The Independent, the implant restored normal blood sugar levels in mice within 90 minutes of activation.

Over a six-week treatment period, the animals lost up to 10 percent of their body weight and showed lower levels of blood fat. The system operates automatically, using a continuous monitor and a smartphone signal to turn on when blood sugar spikes and shut off when levels stabilise.

Despite the early success, medical experts urge caution before testing the technology on humans. Researchers need to prove that processing large amounts of gluconate will not strain human kidneys or disrupt essential electrolyte balances.

The team now plans to test the device on larger animals, such as pigs and sheep, before moving toward human clinical trials.