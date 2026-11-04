November 04, 2026

বাংলা
Home
Sport
World
Business & Economy
Features
Others
Recent News

Drug-free wireless implant clears excess blood sugar in landmark trial

The technology operates without biological enzymes, living cells, or synthetic gene networks, reducing risks of immune rejection

Drug-free wireless implant clears excess blood sugar in landmark trial
A paramedic (R) checks the blood sugar level of a patient at a clinic in Jakarta, Indonesia, Apr 22, 2016. REUTERS/Beawiharta

bdnews24.com News Service

Published : 04 Nov 2026, 07:54 PM

Updated : 04 Nov 2026, 07:54 PM

Bioengineers at ETH Zurich have developed a wireless electronic implant that clears excess glucose directly from the bloodstream, The Independent reports.

Unlike traditional treatments like insulin injections or GLP-1 jabs, the under-the-skin device does not rely on drugs.

Instead, it uses a low-voltage electrical current and a gold-and-platinum catalyst to break down blood sugar into gluconate, which the kidneys then flush out naturally through urine.

In trial findings published in the journal Science and highlighted by The Independent, the implant restored normal blood sugar levels in mice within 90 minutes of activation.

Over a six-week treatment period, the animals lost up to 10 percent of their body weight and showed lower levels of blood fat. The system operates automatically, using a continuous monitor and a smartphone signal to turn on when blood sugar spikes and shut off when levels stabilise.

Despite the early success, medical experts urge caution before testing the technology on humans. Researchers need to prove that processing large amounts of gluconate will not strain human kidneys or disrupt essential electrolyte balances.

The team now plans to test the device on larger animals, such as pigs and sheep, before moving toward human clinical trials.

Related Stories
Indonesian students protest forest fires, govt policies
Indonesian students protest forest fires, govt policies
China aims to stabilise new births
China aims to stabilise new births
SpaceX eyes 80,000 US sites to build wireless network
SpaceX eyes 80,000 US sites to build wireless network
Blood sugar spikes: When to worry and when not to
Blood sugar spikes: When to worry and when not to
Read More
Measles: 6 more die
Measles: 6 more die
IRAN-CRISIS/TEHRAN-US
US midterm elections: Democrats projected to win House, Senate
Blue Texas puts Musk’s business empire on edge
Blue Texas puts Musk’s business empire on edge
Iran celebrates Trump midterm setback
Iran celebrates Trump midterm setback
Read More
Opinion

Farzana Islam Rume

Why rural Bangladesh needs One Health approach
Farzana Islam Rume

Tirthankar Bandyopadhyay

Remembering Toufique, the mentor and friend
Tirthankar Bandyopadhyay

Md Hasnain

Are we doing enough to save our soil?
Md Hasnain

Sabir Mustafa

Trump’s political legacy hangs in the balance
Sabir Mustafa
Read More