Gold prices have fallen further in the domestic market, with the Bangladesh Jewellers Association (BAJUS) cutting the price of the best-quality 22-carat gold by Tk 2,216 per Bhori after four days.

Following the latest reduction, a Bhori of 22-carat gold now costs Tk 215,376. Prices of other grades of gold have also been reduced, along with silver.

The new prices came into effect across the country at 10am on Wednesday.

Earlier, on Nov 14, BAJUS had cut the price of 22-carat gold by Tk 2,216 per Bhori to Tk 217,592.

Between Nov 6 and Nov 18, the price of 22-carat gold fell by Tk 14,288 per Bhori in six successive cuts.

On Jan 29 this year, the price of 22-carat gold in the domestic market had climbed to Tk 286,001 per Bhori, its highest level at the time.

Since then, gold prices in the domestic market have fluctuated in line with movements in the international market.

Gold Prices

Under the latest BAJUS announcement, hallmark 22-carat gold is being sold at Tk 18,465 per gram from 10am on Wednesday.

With one Bhori equivalent to 11.664 grams, the price stands at Tk 215,376 per Bhori.

Meanwhile, 21-carat gold is selling at Tk 205,695 per Bhori, 18-carat gold at Tk 176,710 and gold under the traditional method at Tk 144,342.

Before the new rates took effect, 21-carat gold was priced at Tk 207,794 per Bhori, 18-carat gold at Tk 178,459 and traditional-method gold at Tk 145,800.

Accordingly, the price of 21-carat gold has fallen by Tk 2,099 per Bhori, 18-carat gold by Tk 1,749 and traditional-method gold by Tk 1,458.

In a press statement, BAJUS said the price of locally sourced Tejabi gold (pure gold) had declined. The association revised the prices after taking the overall market situation into consideration.

Gold Hits Global Low

Gold prices continued to decline in the international market.

On Wednesday, gold prices fell by nearly 2 percent to their lowest level in more than a year, weighed down by a stronger US dollar, rising US bond yields and expectations of further interest rate hikes.

According to a Reuters report on Wednesday, spot gold fell 1.9 percent to $3,777.83 per ounce at 6:27am GMT. Earlier in the session, prices had dropped to their lowest level since September 2025.

The Reuters report said a stronger dollar had made gold more expensive for buyers using other currencies.

Meanwhile, rising bond yields increase the opportunity cost of holding gold, a non-yielding asset. These factors have put further pressure on gold prices.

Silver Prices Also Fall

Alongside gold, BAJUS has also reduced silver prices.

Under the new rates, hallmark 22-carat silver is selling at Tk 290 per gram, bringing the price per Bhori to Tk 3,383.

Before the new rates took effect, 22-carat silver was priced at Tk 3,499 per Bhori.

The price has therefore fallen by Tk 116 per Bhori.