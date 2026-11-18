Amid ongoing labour unrest in the export-oriented garment sector, the Centre for Policy Dialogue (CPD) has proposed setting the minimum wage for garment workers between Tk 18,578 and Tk 24,204.

At a press conference at its office in Dhanmondi on Wednesday, the think tank said the proposed wage levels take into account workers' cost of living and the high rate of inflation.

Presenting a research report on wages, CPD Executive Director Nazneen Ahmed said: “We have outlined a wage structure here. Considering the cost of living, we propose setting the minimum wage between Tk 18,578 and Tk 24,204.”

Explaining the proposed wage range, the organisation said it had calculated three possible wage levels based on the cost of living.

First, the equivalent purchasing power of the Tk 12,500 minimum wage set in November 2023 would require a minimum wage of at least Tk 16,351 at current market prices.

The CPD's research report noted that setting wages at this level would not improve workers' living standards but would merely maintain their previous purchasing power.

At the second level, the CPD proposed Tk 18,578 as the minimum monthly expenditure required for a family of four to stay above the upper poverty line.

At the third level, it estimated that a family of four would need Tk 24,204 a month to meet basic needs and other expenses.

Nazneen said wages should be determined based on specific data and evidence rather than through imposed or confrontational processes, particularly amid current economic and global pressures.

“Under the existing system, a wage board is formed hastily in response to major labour unrest or protests. This does not resolve the crisis in the long run,” she said.

The minimum wage for garment workers was last set at Tk 12,500 in 2023. As the sector prepared to determine a new wage structure three years later, labour unrest began in late October.

Garment workers launched their latest movement demanding a minimum monthly wage of Tk 30,000. Although the government formed a new wage board on Nov 1, the protests continued. The workers' representatives subsequently proposed a minimum wage of Tk 32,000 to the board.

The wage board's latest meeting, scheduled for Monday, was postponed until Nov 23 due to the absence of one of its members.

At the rescheduled meeting, representatives of garment factory owners are expected to present their proposal on the minimum wage.