The residence of Kazi Mesbaul Haque Sacchu, central president of the Bangladesh Swechchhasebak League, has been vandalised and set on fire in Dhaka’s Kafrul.

Police said the incident occurred around 12:30pm on Wednesday at house No. 173 in North Ibrahimpur under Kafrul Police Station.

A motorcycle and a sofa kept in the ground-floor garage were burnt in the blaze, while the caretaker’s room was also vandalised.

Kafrul Police Station Assistant Sub-Inspector Shila Akter said, “A procession of 20 to 25 unidentified individuals arrived at the house, vandalised it, and set it on fire.

“Local residents later brought the fire under control after 10 to 15 minutes of effort.”

Police added that there were no immediate reports of casualties in the incident, and the identities of those involved in the attack remain unknown.

Shahjahan Sikder, an inspector at the Fire Service’s media cell, said their control room had not received any reports of a fire at the residence.

“However, a report did come in to the Mirpur Fire Station. After a fire engine was dispatched, they were informed that the fire had already been extinguished,” he said.

Sacchu has been in “hiding” since the fall of the government during the July 2024 mass uprising.