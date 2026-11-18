Nvidia logo and Chinese flag are seen in this illustration taken Aug 27, 2025. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

Nvidia logo and Chinese flag are seen in this illustration taken Aug 27, 2025. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

Nvidia has stopped shipping powerful artificial intelligence chips to China, its interim CEO said, raising doubts about the future of a special licensing agreement negotiated by Washington and Beijing.

Colette Kress, who replaced Jensen Huang following his resignation last week, said during an earnings call on Tuesday that the US chipmaker sold $2.4 billion worth of licensed Hopper-generation data centre products to China in the quarter ended Oct 25.

But she said there were no current plans for further shipments.

"Our guidance does not have any licenced Hopper data centre products included, and we are no longer shipping licenced Hopper data centre products to China," Kress said.

She did not explain why Nvidia had stopped shipping the processors or whether the halt would be permanent.

The Hopper family includes the H200, a powerful processor used to train and run advanced AI models.

Trump Eased Export Curbs After Xi Summit, Huang Lobbying

The US introduced export controls on the chips in 2022 and subsequently tightened China's access to them.

Following a summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping last year, however, US President Donald Trump said he would allow H200 sales to approved Chinese customers.

The US eased its licensing policy for the H200 in January, allowing export applications to be reviewed individually subject to security conditions.

That decision followed months of lobbying from Huang, who stepped down as he faced allegations he had extramarital affairs with an alleged Chinese spy and two Nvidia employees.

H200 chips are manufactured for Nvidia in Taiwan by TSMC 2330.TW, the world's largest contract chipmaker. And the China export arrangement also imposed a 25 percent tariff on eligible chips imported into the United States before shipment to China.

Washington approved H200 sales to 10 Chinese companies, including Alibaba, Tencent and TikTok owner ByteDance, according to previous Reuters reporting.

Beijing has since restricted H200 imports, however, as it seeks to reduce its dependence on US technology even as Chinese companies face growing demand for AI computing power.

Reuters reported earlier this month that around 600,000 H200 chips were being stored in Hong Kong awaiting shipment to mainland China after Beijing withheld approval for large-scale imports.

Several major Chinese internet companies had each obtained about 10,000 H200 chips in recent months, Reuters reported, citing people familiar with the matter.