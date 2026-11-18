Severe Cyclone Akvan is moving closer to Bangladesh, with all four seaports placed under distant warning signal No. 2.

At 6am on Wednesday, the storm was 1,280km southwest of Chittagong Port, 1,220km southwest of Cox's Bazar, 1,185km southwest of Mongla and 1,170 km southwest of Payra, according to a special bulletin from the Bangladesh Meteorological Department.

Winds near the cyclone's centre were blowing at a sustained speed of up to 89kph, gusting to 117kph within a 64km radius.

The forecast says Akvan is likely to move north-northwest and intensify further before crossing India's Andhra Pradesh coast around noon on Friday.

The sea remains rough near the storm's centre. Fishing boats and trawlers in the North Bay have been advised to stay close to the coast and proceed with caution until further notice.