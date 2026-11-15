BMD issues cautionary signal No. 1 for seaports as depression forms over Bay

A well-marked low-pressure area over Bay of Bengal has intensified into a depression and could strengthen further into a cyclonic storm, according to the Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD).

The Met Office has advised the maritime ports of Chattogram, Cox's Bazar, Mongla and Payra to hoist Distant Cautionary Signal No. 1.

In a special bulletin issued on Sunday, the BMD said the system had moved north-northwestwards and intensified into a depression over the southeastern Bay of Bengal.

At 6am, the depression was centred about 1,950km southwest of Chattogram port, 1,900km southwest of Cox's Bazar port, 1,820km southwest of Mongla port and 1,825km southwest of Payra port.

It may move further north-northwestwards and intensify into a cyclonic storm.

Maximum sustained wind speeds within 44km of the depression's centre were about 40kph, rising to 50kph in gusts or squalls.

The sea remains rough near the centre of the depression.

Fishing boats and trawlers operating in the northern Bay of Bengal have been advised not to venture into the deep sea until further notice.

The low-pressure area initially formed on Friday before intensifying into a well-marked low on Saturday.