November 17, 2026

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Distant warning signal No. 2 issued as Cyclone Akvan forms over Bay

The storm may cross India's Andhra Pradesh coast as a very severe cyclonic storm by Friday

Distant warning signal No. 2 issued as Cyclone Akvan forms over Bay

bdnews24.com News Service

Published : 17 Nov 2026, 01:42 AM

Updated : 17 Nov 2026, 01:42 AM

A low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal has intensified into Cyclone Akvan, which is forecast to cross India's Andhra Pradesh coast as a very severe cyclonic storm by Friday evening.

A special bulletin issued by the Bangladesh Meteorological Department's (BMD) Storm Warning Centre on Monday said the cyclone is moving north-northwestwards and is expected to intensify further.

The maximum sustained wind speed within 54km of the cyclone's centre was 62 kilometres per hour, with gusts or squalls reaching up to 88kph, it said.

The sea remained very rough around the cyclone's centre.

The Met Office has advised distant warning signal No. 2 for the maritime ports of Chattogram, Cox's Bazar, Mongla, and Payra.

Fishing boats and trawlers operating in the northern Bay of Bengal have been advised to remain close to the coast and proceed with caution until further notice.

At 6pm on Monday, the cyclone was located 1,305km southwest of Chittagong Port, 1,245km southwest of Cox's Bazar, 1,225km southwest of Mongla and 1,205km southwest of Payra, the bulletin said.

Akvan is a name proposed by Iran, meaning “demon” or “monster”.

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