Haor Express train set on fire at Netrokona station

An intercity Haor Express train has been set on fire while parked at Mohanganj Railway Station in Netrokona, damaging four seats in one of its carriages.

The incident occurred around 6am on Tuesday, said Station Master Zahirul Islam.

The train had arrived from Dhaka at 5:10am, and all passengers had disembarked. The guard and other staff had also left for a meal, leaving the train empty.

Unidentified people then set fire to carriage D, which was parked beyond the platform on the western side of the station, Zahirul said.

Train staff noticed flames and smoke and rushed to extinguish the fire. Firefighters later arrived and put out the flames.

The rexine covers of seats 5, 6, 11 and 12 were burnt, but no other damage was reported.

Zahirul said the affected carriage was outside CCTV camera coverage.

The incident did not disrupt train services, with the Haor Express departing for Dhaka at its scheduled time of 8am.

Mohanganj Railway Police Outpost Sub-Inspector Mobarak Hossain said police were investigating the incident.