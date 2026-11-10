November 10, 2026

বাংলা
Home
Sport
World
Business & Economy
Features
Others
Recent News

Haor Express train set on fire at Netrokona station

Authorities say the fire damaged four seats in an empty carriage, but the train departed for Dhaka on time

Haor Express train set on fire at Netrokona station

bdnews24.com News Service

Published : 10 Nov 2026, 01:38 PM

Updated : 10 Nov 2026, 01:38 PM

An intercity Haor Express train has been set on fire while parked at Mohanganj Railway Station in Netrokona, damaging four seats in one of its carriages.

The incident occurred around 6am on Tuesday, said Station Master Zahirul Islam.

The train had arrived from Dhaka at 5:10am, and all passengers had disembarked. The guard and other staff had also left for a meal, leaving the train empty.

Unidentified people then set fire to carriage D, which was parked beyond the platform on the western side of the station, Zahirul said.

Train staff noticed flames and smoke and rushed to extinguish the fire. Firefighters later arrived and put out the flames.

The rexine covers of seats 5, 6, 11 and 12 were burnt, but no other damage was reported.

Zahirul said the affected carriage was outside CCTV camera coverage.

The incident did not disrupt train services, with the Haor Express departing for Dhaka at its scheduled time of 8am.

Mohanganj Railway Police Outpost Sub-Inspector Mobarak Hossain said police were investigating the incident.

Related Stories
November 9, 2026
November 9, 2026
‘Attempt to torch’ passenger bus in Mirpur
‘Attempt to torch’ passenger bus in Mirpur
Chasing fall colours on the vintage train at Lehigh Gorge
jim thorpe, pennsylvania
‘Paharika Express’ accident snaps rail links to Sylhet
‘Paharika Express’ accident snaps rail links to Sylhet
Read More
Fresh Ashulia garment protests shut over 100 factories
Fresh Ashulia garment protests shut over 100 factories
Bollywood stars told to avoid public places after shooting
Bollywood stars told to avoid public places after shooting
Pakistan blames India for Diwali’s toxic smog
Pakistan blames India for Diwali’s toxic smog
Petrol bombs hurling, arson reported in Cox’s Bazar
Petrol bombs hurling, arson reported in Cox’s Bazar
Read More
Opinion

Mohammad Rabiul Alam

The need for a strong data privacy culture
Mohammad Rabiul Alam

Sabir Mustafa

Iran war in focus as Trump suffers midterm debacle
Sabir Mustafa

Reuters

Midterm trouncing underscores inflation’s political poison
Reuters

Ron Bousso

West Asia to pay for Trump's midterm rout
Ron Bousso
Read More