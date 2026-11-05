Chasing fall colours on the vintage train at Lehigh Gorge

A piece of history on the vintage coaches of a century-old train. Standing at Lehigh Gorge Scenic Railway station, the train is like a magical vehicle for travelling back in time.

A piece of history on the vintage coaches of a century-old train. Standing at Lehigh Gorge Scenic Railway station, the train is like a magical vehicle for travelling back in time.

Nature reveals one of its most colourful and enchanting faces during fall. As winter approaches, the trees shed their familiar green coats and dress themselves in shades of crimson, deep orange and golden yellow. At this time of year, the small Pennsylvania town of Jim Thorpe transforms into something straight out of a fairytale, with its hillsides covered in a spectacular tapestry of fall hues.



My expatriate friend Anwar Shamim came up with the wonderful idea of exploring the fiery beauty of this historic town, nestled among the state’s hills and rivers. Years ago, Shamim and I travelled across almost every corner of Bangladesh with our cameras slung over our shoulders, always in search of photographs. After so many years, the thrill of setting out once again on an unfamiliar road with an old travel companion, this time in a foreign country, felt truly invigorating.

Pennsylvania roads bathed in morning sun, framed by fall foliage.



During my nearly month-long visit to the United States, Shamim and I somehow struggled to find a time that suited us both. Before we knew it, the days had slipped away. Initially, we had made an exciting plan to visit New Hampshire and experience its spectacular fall foliage. But our schedules never aligned, and the trip had to be abandoned. To be fair, I was the one who could not manage the time. As consolation, Shamim came up with a last-minute plan for a day trip to Jim Thorpe in Pennsylvania. It was no disappointment. In autumn, this mountain town is every bit as captivating, with hillsides ablaze in natural colours.



Shamim picked me up from Ozone Park in New York early that morning. We set off for Pennsylvania in his Acura MDX. Shamim is an exceptionally skilled driver. Sitting in the car brought back a flood of old memories. When he lived in Bangladesh, he worked as a manager for a foreign airline at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport. His duties were usually concentrated at night. Yet even after working exhausting overnight shifts, we would often set off at dawn in his car, heading for some new destination in search of photographs. I never saw him show the slightest hint of fatigue, even after driving non-stop for hours. That morning was no different. His hands seemed just as effortless and confident on the steering wheel as they had been years ago.

The fairytale town of Jim Thorpe, nestled among hills ablaze with the colours of fall. Every street and alleyway of this charming town is steeped in history, with its old Victorian architecture preserving the charm of a bygone era.



We travelled mainly along Interstate 80 and the connecting mountain highways. The beauty of the route in fall is almost impossible to describe. As we crossed the New Jersey border and drove through the Delaware Water Gap, it felt as though we were travelling through a masterpiece painted by a gifted artist. The towering hills on either side of the highway were draped in deep orange and golden leaves. The gentle morning sunlight fell upon the foliage, casting an almost mystical spell over the entire landscape.



We reached Jim Thorpe around 10am. However, well before entering the small mountain town, our progress had slowed considerably because of heavy traffic. Through the car window, I kept gazing at the colourful hillsides, unable to take my eyes off their beauty. I was also busy taking photographs along the way.



Thousands of visitors flock to Jim Thorpe every fall to witness this spectacular natural display. We tried several parking lots near the historic railway station, but could not find a vacant parking spot. After searching for quite some time, we finally managed to park, although the place was quite far from the station. At first, the prospect of having to walk all that way seemed a little inconvenient. But I soon realised that it was a blessing in disguise. Walking back towards the station gave us the perfect opportunity to explore this charming Victorian town at a leisurely pace and appreciate it up close.

As winter approaches, the trees of Lehigh Gorge State Park shed their green coats and embrace a spectacular palette of red, deep orange and golden yellow.



As we walked along the streets of Jim Thorpe, built into the slopes of the surrounding hills, its historic character immediately captivated me. In the nineteenth century, the town was known as Mauch Chunk, a name derived from the Native American Lenape language, meaning "Bear Mountain". It was then one of America's major coal-mining centres. In 1954, the town was renamed in honour of Jim Thorpe, the legendary Native American Olympic athlete. Once, tonnes of anthracite coal travelled along these routes to Philadelphia and other major cities. Now, we were walking along those same historic streets, exploring the traces of a bygone era.



At the peak of fall, Jim Thorpe attracts such large crowds that getting on board its scenic train ride feels like getting a golden ticket. Fortunately, Shamim had booked our tickets online well in advance. As we walked into the Lehigh Gorge Scenic Railway station, its nostalgic charm immediately caught our attention. The station seemed to stand proudly, a testament to the history within its walls. Its modest old-fashioned architecture, the surrounding mountain scenery and the vintage red-and-yellow coaches of the Reading & Northern Railroad, some nearly a century old, made it feel as though we had travelled back in time.



By coincidence, we also ran into Nahid and her husband at Lehigh Gorge station. Nahid was a junior from my wife's department at the University of Dhaka. Through her, I had occasionally met her husband, Manzurul Kader, near Natmandal on the university campus. It was a wonderful trick of fate to meet them again after so many years, in this little town so far away from home.

From left, Manzurul Bhai, Nahid, myself and Anwar Shamim at Lehigh Gorge Scenic Railway station.



With the conductor's familiar call of "all aboard!" and the long whistle of the train, we set off on the Lehigh Gorge Scenic Railway. The vintage coach was filled with people from all corners of the world. An unmistakable sense of excitement and anticipation bubbled up among the passengers, all eager to discover something new. Amid the chatter of different languages and the mingling of cultures, the old train carriage seemed like a little world of its own. Slowly, the train pulled away from the historic station and headed towards the dense woodland of Lehigh Gorge State Park.



Our train travelled alongside the fast-flowing Lehigh River. The moment we lowered the window glass, a rush of cool fall air swept into the carriage. The oak, maple and hickory trees covering the surrounding hillsides had turned brilliant shades of red and deep yellow, making the view extraordinary. The contrast between the colourful foliage on the hills and the blue waters of the river was simply breathtaking.



Looking out through the train window, I noticed a beautiful cycling trail running parallel to the river. Several cyclists were pedalling swiftly beneath the canopy of colourful leaves. Their movement seemed to keep pace with the sound of the train whistle. Every now and then, some of them would smile and wave at the passengers. It was a delightful sight. Their cheerful presence added another layer of life and dynamism to nature's fiery fall canvas.

Cyclists riding beneath a canopy of colourful leaves create a delightful contrast with the passing train. Their lively presence amid the wild beauty of Lehigh Gorge brings the landscape even more vividly to life.



Stories of the gorge's past came alive through the train's loudspeakers. In the early nineteenth century, Lehigh Gorge was a busy centre of activity for lumberjacks and coal miners. The famous Lehigh Canal was built to harness the river's flow and transport timber and coal. Even today, looking out from the train, one can spot remnants of the old canal and traces of stone walls along the riverbank. Amid the colourful beauty of the landscape, these remains offered glimpses of a time when the gorge echoed with the hard labour of the people who worked here.



After an hour, the train returned to Jim Thorpe Station. Still, the breathtaking images of the red and orange foliage remained vivid in my mind. After getting off the train, we once again set out on foot to explore the town's narrow streets and hidden corners. Its old Victorian houses, quaint cafés and little souvenir shops created an atmosphere that was both charming and captivating.

A fiery canvas of fall colours unfolds beyond the train window.



We were so absorbed in exploring the town that we hardly noticed the afternoon slipping away. Before dusk, it was time to begin our journey back. As we drove once again through the hills and forests, a deep sense of tranquillity settled over me. However, the traffic and long distance meant that it was already getting dark by the time we reached New Jersey. We continued along the familiar highway towards New York, finally arriving late at night.



It had been a day filled with old memories, beautiful landscapes and the simple pleasure of travelling with an old friend. Jim Thorpe may have been a last-minute alternative to our original plan, but Lehigh Gorge gave us an experience that will be every bit as memorable.

