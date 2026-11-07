November 08, 2026

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‘Attempt made’ to set passenger bus on fire in Mirpur

The bus staff put out the fire before any serious damage was caused

‘Attempt made’ to set passenger bus on fire in Mirpur

bdnews24.com News Service

Published : 07 Nov 2026, 11:10 PM

Updated : 07 Nov 2026, 11:10 PM

A group of people on a motorcycle have allegedly attempted to set fire to a Bihanga Paribahan passenger bus in Dhaka's Mirpur-12.

Several seats inside the bus were scorched before the bus staff managed to put out the flames.

The incident took place around 10pm on Saturday near the Pallabi Metro Station.

The perpetrators poured petrol on the rear of the bus and tried to set it alight before fleeing the scene.

Pallabi Police Station chief Md Jalal Uddin told bdnews24.com that the fire was extinguished immediately.

“I visited the scene. The bus has since been removed. A few seats were burnt. Those who attempted to set the fire have fled,” he said.

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