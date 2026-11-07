Which popular anime series are returning in 2027?

Anime fans have plenty to look forward to in 2027, with several popular Japanese animation franchises lined up for new seasons, feature releases and fresh adaptations.

The anticipated releases include supernatural hits such as "Chainsaw Man" and "Jujutsu Kaisen", fantasy favourite "Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End" and the next chapter of "Demon Slayer’s" Infinity Castle storyline.

Here are 10 anime titles to watch out for in 2027:

"Chainsaw Man" Season 2

Denji returns as a devil hunter, facing new enemies while struggling to balance his human side with his life as a devil-human hybrid.

"Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End" Season 3

The elven mage continues her journey to understand humanity after outliving her former companions.

"Jujutsu Kaisen" Season 4

Yuji Itadori and fellow sorcerers face deadly curses in the next chapter of the supernatural action series.

"Mashle: Magic and Muscles" Season 3

Mash Burnedead relies on physical strength in a society where magical ability determines a person's status.

"One Punch Man" Season 3

Saitama continues his search for a worthy opponent, with new threats emerging in the superhero world.

"Kagurabachi"

The popular manga makes its anime debut, following Chihiro Rokuhira as he takes up an enchanted sword forged by his late father and seeks revenge.

"Solo Leveling" Season 3

Sung Jinwoo’s journey continues as the hunter who began as the weakest grows into one of the most powerful fighters.

"Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle" Part 2

Tanjiro and the Demon Slayer Corps continue their battle against demons inside the Infinity Castle.

"Sakamoto Days" Season 2

Former hitman Taro Sakamoto tries to protect his family and peaceful life as assassins continue to pursue him.

"The Apothecary Diaries" Season 3

Maomao returns to solve medical mysteries and uncover secrets within the imperial court.