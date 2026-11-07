IRGC says it will get ready if Iran decides to alter nuclear doctrine

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has said it would prepare if the country's leadership decided to change its nuclear doctrine, Iran International reports.

IRGC spokesperson Hossein Mohebbi made the remarks in an interview with the IRGC-affiliated Fars News Agency, responding to a question about whether Iran's missiles had sufficient range to counter threats from Western countries if the supreme leader approved a change in nuclear doctrine.

“If the system concludes that it should move in that direction, we will establish the necessary readiness,” Mohebbi said.

Asked separately about extending missile ranges following instructions to confront adversaries without geographic limits, Mohebbi said the work was continuing.

“We are constantly improving the range of our missiles, and there is no pause in this work,” he said, according to the broadcaster.