‘Father of bombs’: Iran claims new weapon as US weighs MOAB strikes

Iran is preparing to unveil a weapon it calls the “father of bombs”, a Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) official has said, as Tehran touts missile advances amid reports that Washington is weighing its largest non-nuclear bomb for possible strikes on Iranian targets.

IRGC spokesman Hossein Mohebbi said Iran was preparing to introduce a new weapon, which he contrasted with the US GBU-43/B Massive Ordnance Air Blast (MOAB), known as the “mother of all bombs”, Turkiye Today reported, citing Iran’s Young Journalists Club news agency.

“We are at the stage of introducing the father of bombs. This is something new for the enemy,” Mohebbi was quoted as saying by Turkiye Today.

Mohebbi offered no technical details about the munition or a timeline for its unveiling.

Turkiye Today reported that the US military was reportedly considering MOAB strikes on energy infrastructure and nuclear sites.

The GPS-guided MOAB weighs 21,600 pounds (9,797kg). The United States first used it in combat in April 2017, striking a Daesh Khorasan Province tunnel complex in Afghanistan.

Mohebbi claimed Iran’s missile stockpile had grown by one and a half times since its 12-day conflict with Israel in June 2025.

On the Strait of Hormuz, he rejected US claims that oil tankers could pass through, saying: “The Strait of Hormuz is 100 percent closed, and we do not allow any passage,” Turkiye Today reported.

Mohebbi claimed the United States could move only 1 million to 2 million barrels of oil through covert routes at great cost.

He asserted that Iranian forces had pushed US warships 700km from the strait, where 30 to 40 had reportedly been stationed before the conflict.

“No vessel can enter without permission,” he added.

“We can hit US aircraft carriers and warships; we have that capability, and we have tested it,” Mohebbi said, according to Turkiye Today, claiming Iran had not yet deployed all its previously undisclosed weapons.