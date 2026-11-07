November 07, 2026

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Claiming July Uprising ownership will keep newcomers new: home minister

He warns that such claims will undermine the spirit of the 2024 movement

Claiming July Uprising ownership will keep newcomers new: home minister

bdnews24.com News Service

Published : 07 Nov 2026, 10:30 PM

Updated : 07 Nov 2026, 10:30 PM

Home Minister Salahuddin Ahmed has said the party formed by newcomers will remain “new” if it keeps claiming the 2024 movement as its own.

He believes such claims will leave the July Uprising spirit with no one.

Speaking on Saturday evening at a discussion at Dhaka Officers’ Club marking National Revolution and Solidarity Day, he said those who have newly entered politics keep calling 2024 “ours”.

“If they continue claiming ownership of the July spirit, our new friends will remain newcomers,” he said.

Students took to the streets in July 2024 demanding reform of government job quotas.

The movement, led by the platform Students Against Discrimination, toppled the Awami League government on Aug 5 that year.

Front-line leaders of the Uprising later formed the National Citizen Party (NCP), which allied with Jamaat-e-Islami and won six seats in the February election.

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