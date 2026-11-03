Policeman attacked during worker protests in Mirpur

A policeman has came under attack during ongoing workers' protests in Mirpur on Tuesday morning,

Pallabi Police Station chief Jalal Uddin confirmed the attack to bdnews24.com around 12:30pm.

He said, "After the workers were chased away and dispersed from this area (Mirpur-11), they moved towards Kalshi. At that time, several police personnel from Pallabi Police Station were heading towards Mirpur-11. A policeman was found to be separated from the main group and attacked."

A video of the incident shows several agitated individuals repeatedly beating the policeman with sticks. A few others can also be seen trying to stop the attackers.

Earlier, clashes broke out between garment workers and police beneath the Mirpur-11 metro rail station around 10:30am.

Since the morning, thousands of workers had gathered in front of various garment factories in Pallabi's industrial area. Some of them were seen carrying sticks.

When the workers took to the streets, police initially tried to stop them. The workers then became agitated and began throwing brickbats at the police, triggering clashes beneath the Mirpur Metro Rail Station.

The clashes left metro rail passengers stranded inside the station.

Meanwhile, police detained at least five people from different alleys in the Purabi Industrial Area.

Police claimed the detainees were members of the Awami League and its affiliated organisations.

Pallabi Police Station chief Jalal Uddin said, "We arrested five people from the scene. They were involved in attacking police personnel. They are not garment workers. We initially identified them as members of the Awami League and its affiliated organisations. They have been taken to the police station."

He said the protesters had been removed from the main road and the situation was now under police control. Traffic movement had also returned to normal.