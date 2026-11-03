Private university student dies as lorry flips bus in Sitakunda, peers block highway

A student of the International Islamic University Chittagong (IIUC) has died after a lorry hit a minibus, causing it to overturn in Chattogram’s Sitakunda.

Fellow students have blocked the highway in protest.

The accident occurred around 9:30am on Tuesday outside the university’s gate in Kumira on the Dhaka-Chattogram Highway.

The deceased, Maisha Mushfirat, was an English department student

University Proctor Prof Mustafa Manir Chowdhury told bdnews24.com that Maisha was waiting with a fellow student to board a local bus opposite the university gate when a lorry hit a Route No. 8 minibus from behind, overturning it and trapping her underneath.

Both students were taken to hospital, where doctors declared Maisha dead. The other student received primary treatment at a private hospital, he said.

Sergeant Shafiqul Islam Shuvo of the Baro Aulia Highway Police Station said the lorry veered out of control while trying to avoid a car during a U-turn on the Dhaka-bound lane. It hit a minibus parked on the left, causing it to overturn.

He said students blocked the road following the accident.

The blockade has brought traffic on the Dhaka-bound lane to a complete standstill, with congestion also building up on the Chattogram-bound lane.