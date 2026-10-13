Police, DC escort blockaded CUET VC off campus after 30 hours

Chittagong University of Engineering and Technology Vice-Chancellor Prof Sk Shariful Alam has left campus with administrative assistance in the evening after being confined for nearly 30 hours.

Chattogram Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Zahidul Islam Mia and Superintendent of Police Masud Alam arrived around 6:30pm and helped him leave Tuesday.

Shariful had been confined to the vice-chancellor’s building since 12:30pm on Monday amid student protests. Ten others trapped inside also left the campus with him.

"He (Shariful) is physically ill and requires medical treatment," Zahidul later told bdnews24.com News Service. "The doctor advised moving him to a well-equipped hospital, so we are transferring him to Chattogram Medical College Hospital."

The blockade began on Monday after students locked the main gates of the administrative building, demanding the reinstatement of former vice-chancellor Prof Abu Sadat Muhammad Sayem.

VC Shariful, along with 12 others -- including local student leaders and alumni -- were trapped inside without water or electricity.

Student spokesperson Arnab, who gave a single name, said that while protests initially focused on reinstating the previous VC, tensions escalated after Shariful allegedly threatened faculty and withheld staff salaries.

"We could not tolerate the disrespect toward our teachers," he said. "He then entered the administrative building secretly with outsiders after breaking the locks. When our students tried to travel here from Chattogram city, assailants attacked our university buses twice."

Students also expressed frustration over the lack of administrative support during Monday's clashes.

Although Assistant Commissioner (Land) Ongching Marma visited the building late Monday night to request the restoration of utilities, the blockade persisted.

By Tuesday afternoon, VC Shariful reported chest pains and urged authorities to arrange immediate medical assistance.

Late Tuesday afternoon, the deputy commissioner and the superintendent of police arrived on campus to negotiate with the protesters.

Following discussions, officials entered the administrative building and escorted Shariful out under police protection.

As the VC was escorted to his vehicle amid student chants, Arnab said over a megaphone: "Our newly appointed VC, who entered CUET in secret, is leaving under one condition: he will never set foot on this campus again."

Addressing students and reporters, DC Zahidul confirmed that negotiations with the government are ongoing to resolve the administrative crisis at the university.