Intimate partners or family members have killed about 47,000 women and girls in 2025, at an average of five deaths every hour, according the United Nations.

The figures were published on Tuesday, while a separate UN Women report found that nearly one in three women worldwide have experienced physical or sexual violence, yet only 7 percent report it to police.

Together, the two reports reveal violence that is widespread, largely hidden and rarely punished, with women steadily losing faith in the systems meant to protect them, the UN said.

The 2026 Femicide Brief, published by the UN Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) and UN Women ahead of the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women, found that partners and relatives were behind 60 percent of the 78,000 intentional killings of women and girls worldwide last year.

For many survivors, reporting abuse can mean risking their homes, children, financial security and even their lives.

Briefing journalists at UN headquarters in New York, UN Women Deputy Executive Director Nyaradzayi Gumbonzvanda said fewer women were seeking help, with justice systems making silence the safest choice.

“The silence is getting louder in most countries where we have tracked it over time. Fewer women are seeking help today than before. We are going backwards,” she said.

She urged communities and institutions to believe survivors, even when they cannot provide physical evidence or recall every detail of their abuse.

“It costs nothing to believe someone. And it changes everything to believe a survivor, every single time,” she said.

UN Women's report, Access to Justice for Women Survivors of Violence, based on data from 54 countries, found that 840 million women and girls have experienced physical or sexual violence during their lifetime.

Only 23 percent of survivors seek help, while between 63 and 97 percent of reported cases do not result in a conviction.

“Survivors face repeated questioning and intimidation. Perpetrators in positions of power are often never convicted,” said Kalliopi Mingeirou, chief of UN Women's Ending Violence Against Women Section.

Only 16 percent of survivors in Asia seek help, compared with 31 percent in Africa and 40 percent in Latin America and the Caribbean. In the European Union, 14 percent report abuse to police.

Online abuse is also widespread, with 70 percent of women in public life surveyed by UN Women reporting such experiences. Gumbonzvanda warned that AI-generated deepfake images were adding to the threats women face.

Africa recorded the highest rate of intimate partner and family-related femicide, at 2.9 victims per 100,000 women, followed by the Americas at 1.4, Oceania at 1.1, Asia at 0.6 and Europe at 0.5.

Although homicide rates have declined globally, femicide rates have fallen more slowly. Between 2010 and 2025, homicide rates dropped nearly twice as fast as femicide rates in the Americas and 1.5 times as fast in Europe.

“Frightening attitudes, social norms, and the failure of institutional safeguards create an environment in which killing a wife, daughter, mother, or sister becomes ‘tolerable’,” said UNODC Executive Director Monica Juma.

The findings come ahead of the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women on Nov 25 and the 16 Days of Activism campaign, which runs until Dec 10.

The UN and UN Women are urging governments, businesses and communities to strengthen prevention, protect survivors and hold perpetrators accountable.

Gumbonzvanda also called on police to investigate complaints, courts to treat survivors “fairly” and technology companies to tackle online abuse.