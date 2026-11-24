'Papa's security was removed so that he would be killed': Rahul Gandhi’s big charge

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has alleged that security arrangements for his father, former Indian prime minister Rajiv Gandhi, were deliberately withdrawn to facilitate his assassination in 1991.

Rajiv Gandhi, a former airline pilot, became prime minister following the assassination of his mother, Indira Gandhi, in 1984.

In a newly released video featuring Rahul, his mother Sonia Gandhi and sister Priyanka Gandhi, the family discusses Sonia's memoir and recalls the events leading up to Rajiv Gandhi's assassination, Indian broadcaster NDTV reports.

Rahul says he had warned his mother that unless steps were taken to strengthen his father's security, he might soon have to return to India for his funeral.

His prediction came true in May 1991, when he returned to attend his father's funeral, seven years after Indira Gandhi was assassinated by her Sikh bodyguards.

Rajiv had been provided with heavy security, including a team of commandos, and wore a bulletproof vest for years. However, his security arrangements became a subject of political criticism, with opponents accusing him of becoming disconnected from ordinary people.

After losing the 1989 general election, Rajiv became the Leader of the Opposition.

VP Singh, whose opposition alliance won the election, had criticised Gandhi for being surrounded by commandos and losing touch with the public.

Rajiv himself appeared to acknowledge the challenge during an election rally in Bihar in 1991.

"I used to campaign like this when I was secretary-general of the Congress, in 1984, but when I was Prime Minister I was hijacked by the system," Rajiv Gandhi was quoted as saying by Time magazine at a rally on May 5.

"There is still a threat, of course; it hasn't come down. But there is no choice. Either you campaign or you look after your security," he said.

His next stop was Sriperumbudur in Tamil Nadu on May 21.

A woman approached him with a sandalwood garland and bent down to greet him. A bomb exploded, killing the former prime minister, who was 46.

In the video, Sonia Gandhi recalls the security concerns surrounding her husband during his Bihar campaign tour.

She says Rajiv was travelling in an open jeep when stones were thrown at him. She also describes how security arrangements could be inadequate when he visited states governed by opposition parties.

The proposal didn’t go according to plan and neither did my seventh birthday. The decision in 2004 gave some of us relief but others joy. There was an intention behind withdrawing Papa’s security. And even after 500+ pages there are some things Ma has left out of her book. Priyanka and I sat down with our mother to talk through all of it. Going back to those memories brought back the joy, the laughter and even the pain we felt at the time. Ma's journey of Belonging has been full of enormous love and terrible tragedy, and she has met all of it with dignity and courage. — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) November 24, 2026

"Rahul had come back and just so happened that my husband was going on a tour. This particular one to Bihar. During the trip in Bihar, Rajiv ji was the leader of the opposition. First of all, they were in an open jeep, and there were stones, rocks thrown at them," Sonia says.

She adds that opposition-led state governments did not always give special attention to his security.

"It was quite a horrible tour. Rahul was with his father throughout and he witnessed the rocks being thrown and all the shouting and screaming against his father. And when he came home he told me, 'Mama, if we don't do something about Papa's security, I know I am going to come back for his funeral very soon'," she recounts.

Rahul, who is now the Leader of the Opposition in India's Lok Sabha, describes the Bihar tour as the final warning sign.

"The Bihar trip was the final straw and I was saying it from before. And my position on it was very clear. Papa's security was removed so that he got killed," he says.

He alleges that the withdrawal of security was deliberate rather than accidental and that an atmosphere was created to facilitate his father's assassination.

"His security removal was not just an accident, it was done on purpose so that he got killed. And the atmosphere was created for him to get killed. It was obvious what was going on. I told my father also. I told my mum also. I had an argument with my father about it," Rahul says.

Priyanka Gandhi recalls how her mother became extremely anxious about Rajiv's security following Indira Gandhi's assassination.

She says Sonia would regularly check the barbed-wire fencing around their residence and make sure security guards were awake and alert.

Priyanka, whose room faced the front of the house, says she would stay awake until she heard her father's footsteps.

Looking back, Priyanka says she understands Rahul's conclusions about their father's death as logical, while describing her own response at the time as entirely emotional.