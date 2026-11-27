Students of Chittagong University of Engineering and Technology (CUET) have blocked the Chattogram-Kaptai Highway for half an hour, demanding an end to the university’s ongoing stalemate and direct intervention from the prime minister.

The students began the blockade shortly after 4:15pm on Friday.

They withdrew after 30 minutes, citing the public inconvenience caused by the protest, before marching from the university’s main gate to the residential area for teachers.

Speaking on behalf of the protesters, a student said they could completely shut down the Kaptai road if they wanted to, but had maintained a peaceful movement for 68 days.

“We have always held peaceful protests. But we have seen no effective steps to resolve the ongoing crisis. So we were compelled to take this programme,” the students said.

Earlier on Friday, the CUET Teachers’ Association held an emergency meeting and called for the appointment of a suitable engineering academic from among the university’s serving teachers as vice-chancellor.

Teachers, like the students, had previously demanded the reinstatement of Former Vice-Chancellor Professor Abu Sadat Muhammad Sayem.

Students resumed their “complete shutdown” on Thursday after failing to secure a resolution to the crisis over the appointment of a new vice-chancellor.

They had decided to intensify the movement at a meeting attended by students from all academic years on Wednesday night.

The crisis began on Sept 21, when Prof Sayem was removed and Professor Sheikh Shariful Alam was appointed as the new vice-chancellor.

Students began a shutdown the following day, demanding Sayem’s reinstatement. Shariful joined the university online on Sept 24, while teachers later launched a strike.

University activities remained suspended for 36 consecutive days.

Academic activities resumed on Oct 28 after students expressed a willingness to return to classes and teachers withdrew their work strike.