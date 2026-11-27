With the season and defence of the MLS Cup title on the line, Inter Miami coach Cristian "Kily" Gonzalez believes in his players heading into Game 2 of the best-of-three Eastern Conference series at the Columbus Crew on Friday.

"There are moments when you have to dig deep, tap into that sense of self-respect and the passion that drives you," he told the media in Spanish on Wednesday. "That's how I see the game, and I truly hope we can demonstrate that this Friday."

The No. 2 seed Herons have no choice after a 3-0 home loss to the No. 7 Crew on Saturday has them facing a first-round exit for the second time in three seasons.

Game 3, if necessary, will be Wednesday in Miami.

Miami will receive a cold reception in Columbus not only because of a forecasted temperature in the upper 30s with a chance of snow flurries.

During the Crew's 2-1 win on Sept 27, Miami was issued five of the nine yellow cards and the lone red card.

On a throw-in during Game 1, Lionel Messi threw the ball into the face of Gonzalo Tapia. Both received cautions.

Crew interim coach Laurent Courtois felt Messi deserved more than a yellow card.

"There's multiple ways to see that (situation)," Courtois said on Monday. "If you talk about purely the football part, I think when he dove inside of our box (earlier in the game), it should've been a yellow to start with. And this incident is not only the (throw-in). It's the whole sequence that leads to it, and you can tell that there's weird intentions at the least, so it is what it is."

There were 36 fouls on Saturday -- 22 by Miami -- and the Herons had five yellows and one damning red card.

After Tapia put the Crew ahead 1-0 on a penalty kick in the ninth minute, Gonzalo Lujan picked up his second yellow in the 36th and the Crew got goals from Taha Habroune (52nd) and Tapia (58th). Lujan is suspended for Friday's match.

"I believe the squad are at a point where we understand that it's time to deliver," Miami forward Luis Suarez said. "This is our final opportunity. This format has given us another chance to play this Friday, and it's the last shot we have to bring the series back home."