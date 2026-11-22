Football - MLS - Columbus Crew v Inter Miami - Nu Stadium, Miami - Nov 21, 2026 - Inter Miami CF forward Lionel Messi looks on after a 3-0 loss to the Columbus Crew in an Audi 2026 MLS Cup Playoffs first-round match. REUTERS/ David Santiago

Football - MLS - Columbus Crew v Inter Miami - Nu Stadium, Miami - Nov 21, 2026 - Inter Miami CF forward Lionel Messi looks on after a 3-0 loss to the Columbus Crew in an Audi 2026 MLS Cup Playoffs first-round match. REUTERS/ David Santiago

Gonzalo Tapia scored twice and Patrick Schulte made five saves when the visiting Columbus Crew opened the first-round, best-of-three series with a 3-0 victory over short-handed Miami on Saturday.

The No. 7 seed Crew will have a chance to close out the series with the defending MLS Cup champion and No. 2 seed Herons in Columbus on Friday.

Tapia scored on a penalty in the 9th minute before Miami went down to 10 men after Gonzalo Lujan received a second yellow in the 36th minute for his tackle of Steven Moreira, 23 minutes after his hard foul on Mo Farsi.

Taha Habroune made it 2-0 in the 52nd and Tapia on his final kick of the game extended the lead to 3-0 in the 58th.

It was a dream start for the Crew, who had won six straight as part of eight wins in nine matches to climb from last in the Eastern Conference on Sept 1 to a playoff spot.

Tapia, who has 7 goals in the past 6 matches, drew the penalty when goalkeeper Dayne St Clair challenged him on the left side of the box. St Clair knocked Tapia to the ground going for the ball.

St Clair got a measure of payback stopping Habroune's breakaway on the 21st. A minute later, Schulte denied Lionel Messi's shot from 6 yards and in the 27th, Luis Suarez was uncontested but fired left of the net.

Miami kept pressing and Schulte stretched to make a save in the upper right corner off a Messi free kick from 35 yards in the 30th minute and another Messi dead ball strike in first-half stoppage time was pushed aside for the last of four saves by Schulte.

Looking to build on that, Habroune was set free by Brais Mendez in the final third and he made a clinical finish from 15 yards to gain the two-goal advantage.

Tapia added to the score just as he was about to be subbed because he was sitting on a yellow card. Instead, he took a long ball from Moreira near midfield and raced unimpeded for a shot that flew by St Clair before heading to the bench with the win secured.