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Lionel Messi lifts Inter Miami past Revs, into second in East

A late video review denied New England an equaliser as Miami secured a crucial win in the Eastern Conference

Lionel Messi lifts Inter Miami past Revs, into second in East
Nov 1, 2026; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; Inter Miami CF forward Leo Messi (10) looks on during the second half against the New England Revolution at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images

Reuters

Published : 02 Nov 2026, 11:48 PM

Updated : 02 Nov 2026, 11:48 PM

Lionel Messi scored his MLS-leading 26th goal in the 83rd minute to lift visiting Inter Miami to a 2-1 victory over the New England Revolution on Sunday night that has major playoff seeding implications.

Messi also assisted German Berterame's 69th-minute equaliser for Inter Miami (16-6-11, 59 points), which moved above New England (18-11-4, 58 points) into second place in the Eastern Conference with one regular-season match remaining.

Telasco Segovia provided assists on both goals as the Herons snapped a two-match winless run.

Daniel Gazdag scored in the 53rd minute for New England, which failed to extend its four-match winning streak and lost for the first time this season after being ahead or tied in the 75th minute.

An 87th-minute apparent own-goal equaliser for the Revolution was overturned after video review, with referee Sergii Boiko ruling Luca Langoni offside on the play.

Messi was the primary architect of his own matchwinner, picking up a loose ball about 30 yards from goal before slaloming through multiple New England defenders.

Segovia also provided a critical touch to keep the play alive, shielding another defender while playing the ball back onto his captain's left foot for a clinical finish into the bottom left corner.

New England started the second half better, and Peyton Miller set up its go-ahead goal brilliantly, beating Gonzalo Lujan on the dribble to get around the right corner and into the penalty area before sliding a pass towards the penalty spot.

Ilay Feingold added a backheeled touch to set up the shot for Gazdag, who powered in his first-time shot past Dayne St Clair from eight yards out.

That sparked Miami into action. Messi forced Matt Turner into a diving stop in the 65th minute before Brooklyn Raines cleared Berterame's rebound effort off the line.

Berterame levelled four minutes later.

Segovia scooped a lofted pass into the penalty area for Messi, who reached it between two defenders but wasn't in position to send a header goalbound. Instead, he popped it airborne, allowing time for Berterame to arrive and power a more forceful downward effort beyond Turner into the bottom right corner.

Chances were scant before half-time.

Berterame forced Turner into a comfortable stop in the 28th minute. New England's best arrived nine minutes later, when Raines fired high on a one-time chance from close range.

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