Lionel Messi scores twice, Inter Miami beat Atlanta for third straight win

Oct 17, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Inter Miami CF forward Leo Messi (10) falls while defending the ball against Atlanta United midfielder Tristan Muyumba (8) and defender Junior Alonso (6) during the second half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Credit: Jordan Godfree-Imagn Images

Oct 17, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Inter Miami CF forward Leo Messi (10) falls while defending the ball against Atlanta United midfielder Tristan Muyumba (8) and defender Junior Alonso (6) during the second half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Credit: Jordan Godfree-Imagn Images

Lionel Messi's brace helped Inter Miami roll over hosts Atlanta United 3-1 on Saturday night.

Inter Miami (15-5-10, 55 points) already qualified on Wednesday for the MLS Cup playoffs, but the win helps them toward securing their top-two spot in the Eastern Conference. Miami extended its win streak to three after victories over DC United and New York City FC.

Atlanta (8-16-6, 30 points) saw its last-ditch postseason push dented by the home loss. Atlanta, in 14th place, has little margin for error as it aims to bridge the six-point gap separating it from the ninth and final postseason spot in the East.

Miami goalkeeper Dayne St Clair and Atlanta United goalie Lucas Hoyos each saved two shots.

Despite being outshot 21-7, Miami looked overbearing in attack, especially because of the vertical threat of Miami's front three: German Berterame, Luis Suarez, and Messi. Conversely, Atlanta managed just three shots on target, two of which came after the 89th minute.

Inter Miami opened the scoring through Berterame in the 45th minute. Suarez fought off an Atlanta defender to reach the ball in the box and flicked a lofted cross toward Berterame.

Suarez's pass caught Hoyos by surprise, and Berterame was perfectly positioned to head the ball into the back of the net with Hoyos out of position.

Messi doubled Miami's lead in the 56th minute when he led a downfield counterattack. Messi played two give-and-go passes with Berterame before dribbling past an Atlanta defender and powering a driven effort just past Hoyos and into the back of the net.

Miami's third goal came through Messi in transition again in the 60th minute. Suarez played a long ball to a streaking Messi, who set himself up with a one-on-one against Atlanta defender Junior Alonso.

Messi easily shifted his way past Alonso, found space and snuck his shot just past Hoyos to put Miami up 3-0.

Atlanta secured a late penalty in the 88th minute when Maximiliano Falcon tripped up Fafa Picault inside the box. Picault, who logged 20 appearances for Miami last season, drove his penalty into the bottom right corner to give Atlanta its lone goal of the night.