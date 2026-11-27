Nov 1, 2026; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; Inter Miami CF forward Leo Messi (10) looks on during the second half against the New England Revolution at Gillette Stadium. Eric Canha-Imagn Images via Reuters

Nov 1, 2026; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; Inter Miami CF forward Leo Messi (10) looks on during the second half against the New England Revolution at Gillette Stadium. Eric Canha-Imagn Images via Reuters

Lionel Messi will play in former Argentina teammate Carlos Tevez's testimonial match on December 20, organisers said.

Tevez, nicknamed "Apache", retired in 2022, bringing the curtain down on a career that included stints at Manchester City, Manchester United and Juventus.

The 42-year-old, who ended his career at boyhood club Boca Juniors, said last year he wanted Messi and former Manchester United teammate Cristiano Ronaldo to play in opposing teams in his testimonial.

"It will be a true honour to welcome the best player in the world to Apache’s last dance," organisers posted on Instagram on Thursday.

Rio Ferdinand, Sergio Aguero, Leandro Paredes, Gianluigi Buffon and Martin Palermo are among the other players confirmed for the match, which will take place at Boca Juniors' La Bombonera stadium.