113 BGB platoons deployed across six districts, including Dhaka and Gopalganj

As many as 113 platoons of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) have been deployed across six districts, including Dhaka and Gopalganj, to maintain law and order, ensure public safety and respond to any untoward incidents.

The BGB headquarters announced the development in a statement on Friday.

Narayanganj, Gazipur, Chattogram and Cox's Bazar are the other districts where BGB platoons have been deployed.

Gopalganj alone accounts for the largest deployment, with 56 platoons stationed in the district.

Of the remaining platoons, 18 are stationed in Dhaka's Savar and Ashulia, 18 in Gazipur, seven in Narayanganj, seven in Cox's Bazar and three in Chattogram.

Another four platoons have been kept on standby for deployment, the statement said.

A BGB platoon typically comprises 20 to 30 personnel.

The BGB said the deployed personnel were carrying out their duties in coordination with the respective district administrations and other law-enforcing agencies, in accordance with directives from the home ministry.

The monitoring cell at the BGB headquarters is continuously monitoring live video feeds from drones, body-worn cameras and other modern technologies to closely track developments on the ground and coordinate operations.