Border Guard Bangladesh has deployed 108 platoons in seven districts including Dhaka to maintain law and order. Of the total, 56 platoons have been deployed in Gopalganj amid persistent unrest.

The numbers were presented in a media statement by the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) on Wednesday.

Each platoon can have 15 to 50 people. In the case of the BGB, a platoon is considered to be 30-40 personnel.

In a press conference, BGB said: “One hundred and eight platoons of the BGB have been deployed in Dhaka, Narayanganj, Gazipur, Mymensingh, Gopalganj, Chattogram and Cox’s Bazar to control the law-and-order situation, ensure public safety and deal with any kind of unwanted situation.

“Among them, 18 platoons are deployed in Savar and Ashulia in Dhaka, six platoons in Narayanganj, 18 platoons in Gazipur, two platoons in Mymensingh’s Bhaluka, 56 platoons in Gopalganj, three platoons in Chattogram and one platoon in Cox’s Bazar. In addition, four more platoons of BGB members have been kept on alert for deployment.

The statement said, "BGB members deployed under instructions from the home ministry are performing their duties in coordination with the concerned district administration and other law-enforcing agencies.

“In addition to strengthening security and surveillance at important installations, industrial areas and other key locations in the concerned districts, BGB personnel are working hard to prevent any kind of unrest, violence and any other activity that threatens public safety.

“Tech-based surveillance is continuing from the monitoring cell at BGB Headquarters to closely monitor and coordinate the situation at the field level. For this purpose, live footage obtained through drones, body cameras and other modern technologies is being monitored around the clock."

The statement also said that BGB personnel are performing their duties with the utmost professionalism, discipline and patience to maintain internal law and order in the country, in addition to performing their regular duties at the border.