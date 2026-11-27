Women walk past The Beehive, the executive wing of the New Zealand Parliament Buildings, in Wellington, New Zealand, Nov 5, 2026. REUTERS

Women walk past The Beehive, the executive wing of the New Zealand Parliament Buildings, in Wellington, New Zealand, Nov 5, 2026. REUTERS

Final government election results are due to be released in New Zealand later on Friday, with the official count expected to confirm whether the incumbent centre-right government can hold on to its razor-slim majority.

Preliminary results released by New Zealand’s Electoral Commission after the Nov 7 election showed the incumbent three-party ruling coalition led by National had a majority of two seats, after an election dominated by a struggling economy and voter disillusionment with the two biggest contenders.

The final results released on Friday will include around 400,000 special votes, which include ballots cast overseas and those requiring additional checks. Those votes have typically favoured the left, with parties on the right losing support following the count. This could also be key in seats where races remain tight between Labour and National candidates.

Party leaders are expected to respond after the results are published, as negotiations over a possible governing arrangement gather pace.

Under New Zealand's proportional representation system, parties frequently need support agreements with smaller partners to form an administration.

There are 71 constituency seats and at least 49 party seats, and a party or coalition needs a majority to form a government.

The final tally will also settle the number of electorate and list seats won by each party, providing a clearer picture of the balance of power for the next parliamentary term.