India's long search for stability at number three may finally be at an end after Devdutt Padikkal strengthened his case for the role with another composed innings in the first Test against New Zealand in Wellington.

The left-hander struck a patient 80 to help India overhaul New Zealand's first-innings total of 368 and close day three on 486-4, a lead of 118 runs, at Basin Reserve on Saturday.

"It's always great to get some runs," said the 26-year-old, who reached the half-century mark for the fourth time in his five-Test career.

"It was important that me and KL (Rahul) started off the day well. It was important that we didn't let them back into the game, and I think we did that pretty well today."

Resuming day three on 16, Padikkal negotiated New Zealand's seam attack with assurance and reached his half-century from 98 balls before adding 165 runs with Rahul.

"The conversation was to build a partnership and take it as deep as possible," said Padikkal. "And once we were able to do that, then it was our turn to put pressure back on them. I think we did that well."

Padikkal's innings, his first Test outing in New Zealand, lasted 175 balls and included 10 boundaries before Kyle Jamieson castled him with a delivery that straightened and clipped the top of off stump.

After making his Test debut in 2024, Padikkal's breakthrough came earlier this year when India handed him the number three role during the Sri Lanka series.

In just five Tests and seven innings, Padikkal has amassed 498 runs at an average of 71.14, compiling two centuries and two half-centuries.