The chiefs of the army, navy and air force have met President Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir at Bangabhaban on Armed Forces Day.

The courtesy meeting took place at 7pm on Saturday, the president’s Press Secretary Sarwar Alam said.

Chief of Army Staff General Waker-Uz-Zaman, Chief of Navy Staff Admiral Khondkar Misbah Ul Azim and Air Chief Marshal Hasan Mahmood Khan briefed the president on the activities of their services.

The president greeted members of the armed forces and their families on the occasion.

During the meeting, he described the armed forces as “symbols of the country's independence, sovereignty and national pride”, crediting them with protecting its territorial integrity, maintaining political stability and upholding democracy.

He said the forces had stood beside the people during every national crisis and that their faith in and respect for democracy formed a key pillar of the state.

The president also stressed the need to make the armed forces “stronger, more modern and better equipped” to meet changing demands, urging the government to take effective steps towards that goal.

He expressed hope that service members would continue contributing to nation-building, national development and progress by enhancing their professional skills and capabilities.