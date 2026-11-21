The chiefs of Bangladesh's three armed forces have paid a courtesy call on Prime Minister Tarique Rahman on Armed Forces Day.

Army Chief General Waker-Uz-Zaman, Navy Chief Admiral Khondkar Misbah ul Azim and Air Force Chief Air Chief Marshal Hasan Mahmood Khan met the prime minister at the Armed Forces Division at Army Headquarters on Saturday morning.

The prime minister's Defence Affairs Advisor, retired Brig Gen AKM Shamsul Islam, was also present, according to Deputy Press Secretary to the Prime Minister Zahidul Islam Rony.

Earlier, Tarique laid a wreath at Shikha Anirban in Kurmitola. The three service chiefs then paid tribute on behalf of their respective forces.

On Nov 21, 1971, members of the army, navy and air force launched coordinated attacks against the occupying Pakistani forces during Bangladesh's Liberation War. The country observes the anniversary as Armed Forces Day every year.

To mark the occasion, special prayers will be held at mosques in cantonments, naval bases and air force bases across the country, seeking the nation's welfare and prosperity and continued success for the armed forces.