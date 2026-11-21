At least 11 die after drinking adulterated alcohol in India's Manipur state

Bottles of alcoholic beverages are displayed on shelves at a liquor store in Bengaluru, India, Jan 20, 2026. REUTERS/Priyanshu Singh

Bottles of alcoholic beverages are displayed on shelves at a liquor store in Bengaluru, India, Jan 20, 2026. REUTERS/Priyanshu Singh

At least 11 people have died and more than 180 have been hospitalised after consuming adulterated locally made alcohol in India's northeastern state of Manipur, Chief Minister Khemchand Yumnam said in a post on X.

Yumnam visited two hospitals where patients were receiving treatment and said the government would investigate the incident.

"I directed the authorities of both hospitals to ensure the best possible medical care and all necessary support for the patients," Yumnam said in the post.

Many of those admitted to hospital showed symptoms consistent with methanol poisoning, local media reported.

The state government has dispatched a medical team, including a specialist doctor, along with essential medicines to the affected district.