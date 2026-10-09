October 09, 2026

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New Zealand's Chapman, Foulkes ruled out of India T20s through injury

The five-match T20 series begins in Christchurch on Oct 22, ahead of five ODIs and two Tests

New Zealand&#039;s Chapman, Foulkes ruled out of India T20s through injury
Cricket - ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 - New Zealand v Pakistan – M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru, India – Nov 4, 2023 New Zealand's Mark Chapman in action REUTERS/Samuel Rajkumar/File Photo

Reuters

Published : 09 Oct 2026, 09:57 AM

Updated : 09 Oct 2026, 09:57 AM

New Zealand batter Mark Chapman and fast-bowler Zak Foulkes have been ruled out of the Twenty20 series against India due to injuries, the country's cricket board (NZC) said on Friday.

• New Zealand host India in five T20s, five one-day internationals (ODIs) and two Tests, with the opening T20 in Christchurch on Oct 22.

• Chapman suffered a left hamstring tear during the European T20 League last month but is expected to be available for the ODI series against India.

• Foulkes injured his right hip flexor during a recent Canterbury men's training session, with no timeline yet set for his return.

• All-rounder Josh Clarkson and fast bowler Blair Tickner have been added to New Zealand's T20 squad as replacements for Chapman and Foulkes.

• "I'm gutted for Mark and Zak and I wish them both a smooth recovery. We're fortunate to be able to lean on the expertise of Josh and Blair. I know they're both very excited to be involved," coach Rob Walter said.

SQUAD: Mitchell Santner (C), Finn Allen, Michael Bracewell, Josh Clarkson, Devon Conway, Jacob Duffy, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Bevon Jacobs, Kyle Jamieson, Adam Milne, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Tim Seifert, Nathan Smith, Blair Tickner.

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