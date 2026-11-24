Actor Sohel Khan dies of heart attack while shooting for ‘Naseeb’

Actor Sohel Khan has died after suffering a heart attack while shooting a film in Bogura.

He passed away at the Combined Military Hospital on Tuesday morning, aged around 60.

Sohel was in Bogura for the shooting of the film “Naseeb”.

Director Mohammad Iqbal told Glitz that Sohel had breakfast, chatted with colleagues and returned to his room to change. He collapsed outside his room after getting ready to leave.

Doctors later confirmed that he had died of a heart attack, Iqbal said.

The director said the body would be taken to Sohel’s home in Dhamrai, Savar, after consultation with his family.

Actor Shahriar Nazim Joy also shared details of the incident in a Facebook post.

He said Sohel had fallen to the floor while leaving his hotel room around 9am. Some initially thought the blood from his mouth was linked to the dragon fruit he had eaten at breakfast. He was taken to hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

Sohel had worked in television dramas and films for decades and was popular with generations of viewers.

He made his screen debut in a Banglalink advertisement directed by Mostofa Sarwar Farooki.

His television credits include “Emon Deshti Kothao Khuje Pabe Nako Tumi”, “Bhalobashar Joutho Khamar” and “Nimontron Roilo Sobar”.

He also appeared in the long-running serial “420”.

His film credits include “Daruchini Dwip” (2007), “Projapoti” (2011), “Desh: The Leader” (2014), “Porobashini” (2017), “Priyo Komola” (2021), “Kemne Ki!” (2021), “Shaan” (2022) and “Jongli” (2025).

Audiences mostly knew him for his comic roles, though he also played villainous characters.