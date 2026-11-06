November 06, 2026

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‘I Play Rocky’ explores Sylvester Stallone’s journey from homeless actor to Oscar-winning superstar

The film explores Stallone’s struggles with partial facial paralysis and severe poverty before drafting the Oscar-winning script in just three days

‘I Play Rocky’ explores Sylvester Stallone’s journey from homeless actor to Oscar-winning superstar

bdnews24.com News Service

Published : 06 Nov 2026, 09:43 PM

Updated : 06 Nov 2026, 09:43 PM

A new film detailing Sylvester Stallone's meteoric rise from a broke, struggling actor to a global Hollywood sensation is set to hit cinemas, reports the BBC.

Titled “I Play Rocky” and directed by “Green Book” filmmaker Peter Farrelly, the biopic stars relative newcomer Anthony Ippolito as a young Stallone navigating severe poverty on the streets of New York.

Born with partial facial paralysis and a speech impediment, Stallone faced constant rejection from casting directors who repeatedly typecast him as a background thug.

Frustrated by the lack of opportunities, he turned to screenwriting and drafted the entire script for Rocky in just three days.

Despite being so impoverished that he temporarily sold his dog to cover basic living costs, Stallone took an extraordinary professional gamble.

As highlighted by the BBC, studio executives offered him up to $360,000 for the script -- on the strict condition that an established A-lister like Burt Reynolds or Ryan O'Neal take the lead role.

Stallone flatly refused, holding out until independent producers agreed to let him play Rocky Balboa on a razor-thin $1 million budget.

The legendary 28-day shoot saw Stallone perform intense physical scenes without a budget for special effects, permanently damaging his knuckles while punching frozen meat.

Rocky defied expectations to become the highest-grossing film of 1976 and won three Academy Awards, including Best Picture. Film historians noted that Stallone’s refusal to back down created an enduring archetype of cinematic resilience that continues to define modern action cinema.

“I Play Rocky” is scheduled for release in cinemas across the UK, Ireland, and North America on Nov 6, 2026.

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