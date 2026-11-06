India’s Vaishnavi scripts historic 4-wicket burst in 4 balls

Vaishnavi Sharma, an Indian left-arm spinner produced a remarkable bowling performance, claiming four wickets in four consecutive deliveries during the Women’s Senior T20 Trophy on Friday.

Representing Madhya Pradesh against Andhra Pradesh, the 20-year-old finished with impressive figures of 6 for 22 from her four overs, becoming only the second Indian woman to achieve the feat in T20 cricket.

Vaishnavi had already made an impact earlier in the innings, picking up two wickets in her first three overs while conceding 16 runs. However, she saved her most remarkable spell for the penultimate over, when she returned to the attack with Andhra Pradesh looking to accelerate.

Coming back to bowl the penultimate over of the innings, she was hit for 6 runs in the first two deliveries. However, she orchestrated an astonishing turnaround by claiming a hat-trick, followed by the fourth wicket on the final ball of the over.

Vaishnavi Sharma has thus joined an exclusive list of Indian women cricketers to take four wickets in four consecutive balls in T20 cricket. Humaira Kazi had previously accomplished the feat for Mumbai against Saurashtra back in 2022.

The latest performance adds to a relatively impressive list of accolades for the young spinner, who made her international debut in December last year. She has taken five wickets in five T20 internationals for India, maintaining a phenomenal economy rate of 6.26.

Vaishnavi also enjoyed an outstanding ODI series against Zimbabwe last month, claiming nine wickets across two matches, including noteworthy figures of 5 for 39 in the final game.

Her success extends beyond the senior international level. She collected eight wickets in three one-day matches for India A against Australia A, while taking 6 for 52 and 3 for 58 in the two innings of an unofficial Test.

Earlier in 2025, she became the first-ever bowler to claim a hat-trick in the history of the Women’s Under-19 T20 World Cup. Her five-wicket haul against Malaysia, which included figures of 5 for 5, helped her finish the tournament as the leading wicket-taker with 17 scalps.

Vaishnavi also holds Indian women’s first-class records for the best bowling figures in an innings and a match, having claimed 8 for 50 and match figures of 14 for 128 in the 2024-25 Senior Women’s Multi-Day Challenger Trophy final.