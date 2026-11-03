November 03, 2026

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Cyclone Murasu makes landfall on India's eastern coast

The latest storm follows another cyclone that killed at least six people last week

Cyclone Murasu makes landfall on India&#039;s eastern coast
A man stands under an umbrella next to fishing boats moored at a fishing harbour as it drizzles, ahead of Cyclone Murasu's expected landfall, in Chennai, India, Nov 2, 2026. REUTERS/Riya Mariyam R

bdnews24.com News Service

Published : 03 Nov 2026, 08:58 AM

Updated : 03 Nov 2026, 08:58 AM

Cyclone Murasu made landfall along India's eastern coast on Tuesday, the country's weather department said, the second storm to hit the region in a week as authorities evacuated thousands of people to safety.

The India Meteorological Department said the severe cyclonic storm crossed the coast of the south-eastern state of Andhra Pradesh between 03:30 and 05:30 local time, with wind speeds of 100-110kph (62 to 68mph) and gusts of up to 120kph.

No deaths or injuries have been reported so far, although some trees and electric poles were uprooted, Prakhar Jain, Managing Director of the Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority, said.

Authorities began evacuating thousands of people on Monday and planned to move some 30,000 to safety in Andhra Pradesh, which is in the path of the cyclone.

Cyclone Murasu ⁠formed over the Bay of Bengal, a major region for tropical cyclones that has spawned deadly ⁠storms on India's east coast.

IMD forecasts said the states of Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu to its south would be worst hit.

At least six people were killed in Cyclone Arnab, which was classified by IMD as a very severe cyclonic storm and made landfall in Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday.

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