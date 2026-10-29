October 29, 2026

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Six killed in cyclone off India's eastern coast

Thousands of electricity poles have been damaged, leaving several districts without power

Six killed in cyclone off India&#039;s eastern coast
People walk on a beach following Cyclone Arnab, in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh, India, Oct 28, 2026. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters

Published : 29 Oct 2026, 02:02 PM

Updated : 29 Oct 2026, 02:02 PM

At least six people were killed and power supply in several areas along India's eastern coast remained disrupted on Thursday, one day after Cyclone Arnab barrelled through the region, bringing heavy rain and gusty winds, officials said.

The Times of India newspaper, citing local officials, put the death toll at nine, caused by electrocution as well as tree and house collapses.

The official death toll was six, an Andhra Pradesh state government official said.

Cyclone Arnab, classified by the India Meteorological Department as a very severe cyclonic storm – the third-highest category on its scale – made landfall in Andhra Pradesh early on Wednesday.

At least 15,000 electricity poles were damaged by the cyclone, state Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu was quoted as saying in a statement.

Power supply had been restored in most districts except for Konaseem and West Godavari, the statement said.

Advances in technology enabled the government to identify the areas likely to face the greatest impact and limit loss of life and property, Naidu said.

A Marshall Island-flagged cargo vessel, with 20 crew members on board, that was grounded off the coast of Andhra Pradesh remained stalled on Thursday because of rough seas, officials said.

More than 180,000 people had been evacuated in the states of Andhra Pradesh and Odisha ahead of the cyclone's arrival.

Some schools were closed and some train and flight services cancelled.

Arnab formed over the Bay of Bengal, a major region for tropical cyclones that has spawned deadly storms on India's east coast.

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