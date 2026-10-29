World is far behind on ecosystem restoration target, UN says

Published : 29 Oct 2026, 02:34 PM
Updated : 29 Oct 2026, 02:34 PM
Restoration is underway on 252 million hectares (973,000 sq miles) of degraded ecosystems across 149 countries, the United Nations' environment agency said on Thursday, way behind a global target of 1 billion hectares by 2030.
• As part of the Kunming-Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework signed in late 2022, countries agreed to restore around 1 billion hectares of degraded territory by 2030, and to ensure at least 30 percent of the world's ecosystems were under effective protection
• Of the 252 million hectares now being restored, 192.2 million hectares are in Asia, led by China with 127.4 million hectares, according to the UN's Restoration Progress Report, published during a new round of biodiversity negotiations in Yerevan, Armenia
• Terrestrial restoration has reached nearly halfway to the 2030 target, but limited progress has been made on freshwater and marine ecosystems, despite faster rates of degradation
• It added that annual restoration finance needs to rise from $64 billion to $296 billion by 2030, including $87 billion for agroforestry, $52 billion for restorative reforestation and $44 billion for peatland restoration
• It said there was a strong economic case for increasing spending, with more than half the global gross domestic product generated by economic activities that are highly dependent on nature
• Restoring 15 percent of the world's priority ecosystems could also capture and store 30 percent of industrial CO2 emissions and avoid 60 percent of species extinctions, the report said