November 06, 2026

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Netflix orders 1950s prequel series 'Other Worlds: A Stranger Things Adventure'

The announcement marks the fourth official project in the universe, following the mothership series conclusion and acclaimed stage productions

Netflix orders 1950s prequel series &#039;Other Worlds: A Stranger Things Adventure&#039;
Cast members Noah Schnapp and Millie Bobby Brown attend the screening for the final season of the television series "Stranger Things", at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square in London, Britain, Nov 13, 2025. REUTERS/Isabel Infantes

bdnews24.com News Service

Published : 06 Nov 2026, 10:43 PM

Updated : 06 Nov 2026, 10:43 PM

Streaming giant Netflix has officially ordered "Other Worlds: A Stranger Things Adventure" directly to series, reports Variety.

The prequel series is scheduled to premiere in 2028 and will serve as the fourth installment in the expanded "Stranger Things" franchise.

Set in 1955 in Marion, Nevada, the storyline takes place prior to the events of both the original series and the stage play "The First Shadow".

Plot details remain tightly guarded, though co-creators Matt and Ross Duffer confirmed the narrative will explore the era before Henry Creel was first exposed to the otherworldly substance that granted him supernatural abilities.

Franchise writer Kate Trefry, who penned "The First Shadow", will serve as showrunner and executive producer, while filmmaker Joe Wright is signed on to direct the opening three episodes. Production is slated to take place in New Mexico under the Duffers' Upside Down Pictures banner.

The greenlight follows the conclusion of the main "Stranger Things" series at the end of 2025, according to Variety.

Execs at Netflix and production partner "21 Laps" emphasied that while the prequel introduces a fresh ensemble of heroes and villains, the narrative remains rooted in the core mythology established in Hawkins.

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