Injured Saka will be out for weeks, says Arteta

Arsenal winger Bukayo Saka will be out for a few more weeks after picking up a quadriceps injury during last month's Champions League draw at Bayern Munich, manager Mikel Arteta said on Friday.

● Saka, 25, will miss England's Nations League matches against Croatia and Spain this month as he continues his recovery

● "We're talking about weeks. Let's see, after the international break he'll start hitting the pitch... but unfortunately he's going to be out for a while," Arteta told reporters ahead of Saturday's league clash with Hull City

● Arteta said he did not want to put too much pressure on Arsenal's fitness staff

● Arsenal defender Ezri Konsa was feeling better after leaving the field with knee discomfort during Wednesday's 2-1 Champions League win at Slavia Prague, Arteta added

● Arteta's side lead the Premier League with 24 points from nine matches, and sit third in the Champions League table, two points below Paris St Germain and Real Madrid