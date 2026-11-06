November 06, 2026

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Injured Saka will be out for weeks, says Arteta

The winger is also set to miss England's Nations League matches against Croatia and Spain

Injured Saka will be out for weeks, says Arteta
Football - UEFA Champions League - Bayern Munich v Arsenal - Allianz Arena, Munich, Germany - Oct 21, 2026 Arsenal's Bukayo Saka receives medical attention after sustaining an injury REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach/File Photo

Reuters

Published : 06 Nov 2026, 10:46 PM

Updated : 06 Nov 2026, 10:46 PM

Arsenal winger Bukayo Saka will be out for a few more weeks after picking up a quadriceps injury during last month's Champions League draw at Bayern Munich, manager Mikel Arteta said on Friday.

● Saka, 25, will miss England's Nations League matches against Croatia and Spain this month as he continues his recovery

● "We're talking about weeks. Let's see, after the international break he'll start hitting the pitch... but unfortunately he's going to be out for a while," Arteta told reporters ahead of Saturday's league clash with Hull City

● Arteta said he did not want to put too much pressure on Arsenal's fitness staff

● Arsenal defender Ezri Konsa was feeling better after leaving the field with knee discomfort during Wednesday's 2-1 Champions League win at Slavia Prague, Arteta added

● Arteta's side lead the Premier League with 24 points from nine matches, and sit third in the Champions League table, two points below Paris St Germain and Real Madrid

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