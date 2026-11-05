November 05, 2026

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Ballon d'Or winner Kane signs Bayern extension until 2029

The England captain has committed his future to Bayern after scoring 156 goals in 161 appearances since 2023

Ballon d&#039;Or winner Kane signs Bayern extension until 2029
Football - Ballon d'Or - London Palladium, London, Britain - Oct 26, 2026 Bayern Munich's Harry Kane makes a speech after winning the men's Ballon d'Or award Action Images via Reuters/Matthew Childs

Reuters

Published : 05 Nov 2026, 03:22 PM

Updated : 05 Nov 2026, 03:22 PM

Ballon d'Or winner Harry Kane has signed a contract extension with Bayern Munich until Jun 30, 2029, the Bundesliga club said on Thursday.

The England captain joined Bayern from Tottenham Hotspur in 2023 and has since helped the German side win two Bundesliga titles, the German Cup and two German Super Cups.

The 33-year-old striker has scored 156 goals in 161 appearances in all competitions for Bayern and capped his prolific spell in Munich by winning the Ballon d'Or last week.

He was the first Englishman to win the prestigious award since Michael Owen in 2001.

"I feel right at home at FC Bayern," Kane said in a statement.

"I love the club, the fans and the city of Munich. We have a fantastic team and, in Vincent Kompany, a fantastic manager.”

"It makes me very proud to be part of this club. My whole family is very happy here. I was keen to stay. I'm now looking forward to the future and I want to win many more titles with this great club."

Kane has frequently been linked with a move back to England, where he remains 47 goals shy of Alan Shearer's Premier League record of 260 goals.

However, the striker said in August that the Premier League no longer holds the same appeal for him as he is focused on his career in Germany.

"Since joining us in 2023, he has achieved extraordinary things with his goals, his influence on the game and as a role model both on and off the pitch," Bayern CEO Jan-Christian Dreesen said.

"His contract extension is a commitment to FC Bayern and to a story that is far from over."

Bayern did not disclose financial details of the agreement. However, German media reported that the extension is the most lucrative contract in the club's history and part of a long-term commitment to the England captain.

Kane has finished as the Bundesliga's top scorer in each of his seasons with Bayern and was named Germany's Footballer of the Year in 2026.

He has also won the European Golden Shoe twice, awarded to Europe's leading league goalscorer, and captained England to a third-place finish at this year's World Cup.

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