November 05, 2026

বাংলা
Home
Sport
World
Business & Economy
Features
Others
Recent News

China says US farm purchases hinge on tariff-cut deal

The proposed farm trade deal remains uncertain as China pushes for lower tariffs to make imports viable

China says US farm purchases hinge on tariff-cut deal
A worker carries a crate of freshly harvested cherries through an orchard during the harvest at Ridge Cherry Farms, part of a 125-hectare farm near Rustenburg, South Africa, Oct 8, 2026. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Reuters

Published : 05 Nov 2026, 03:08 PM

Updated : 05 Nov 2026, 03:08 PM

China is open to buying US farm goods, but only on the condition that the two sides reach an agreement on reciprocal tariff cuts, the commerce ministry said on Thursday.

Following a September summit between Presidents Xi Jinping and Donald Trump in Washington, the two sides proposed a $60 billion package of reciprocal tariff cuts, including roughly $17 billion worth of US farm goods that China imported in 2024, though the plan has yet to be finalised.

"China hopes the United States will work with China to create favourable conditions for agricultural trade between the two countries through measures such as jointly lowering tariffs, reducing non-tariff barriers and expanding market access," said Huang Ling, a commerce ministry spokesperson, during a regular press briefing.

The White House said in May that Beijing had agreed to buy $17 billion of US agricultural goods annually from 2026, with this year's target adjusted on a prorated basis.

Those purchases were in addition to a commitment made in October last year to buy US soybeans.

China is on track to meet its soybean purchase target, but bought only $7.2 billion of other US agricultural products, including meat and corn, between January and September, according to a Reuters analysis.

Uncertainty persists over when the clock starts on the $17 billion non-soy purchase deal, as the White House has not said whether the timeline began with its May announcement or will begin only once China's proposed tariff cuts are finalised.

Imports of those products were at their lowest level for the period since 2019, at the height of the first US-China trade war.

The slow pace of buying has fuelled doubts over whether imports will rise sharply this year, adding to pressure on US farmers already grappling with high fuel costs.

Traders have told Reuters that lower tariffs would be needed to make large-scale purchases commercially viable.

Related Stories
Prince, Verreynne reprimanded by ICC
Prince, Verreynne reprimanded by ICC
S Africa recall De Zorzi, Hamza
S Africa recall De Zorzi, Hamza
Shark attack turns morning swim fatal off South Africa
Shark attack turns morning swim fatal off South Africa
US, China, S Korea eye Bangladesh LNG terminals: Khosru
US, China, S Korea eye Bangladesh LNG terminals: Khosru
Read More
War fails to crush hopes at Lebanon orphanage
War fails to crush hopes at Lebanon orphanage
Madrasa student death: Police seek to keep Iqbal Sobhan in jail
Madrasa student death: Police seek to keep Iqbal Sobhan in jail
Kane extends Bayern deal until 2029
Kane extends Bayern deal until 2029
China links US farm buys to tariff cuts
China links US farm buys to tariff cuts
Read More
Opinion

Mohammad Rabiul Alam

The need for a strong data privacy culture
Mohammad Rabiul Alam

bdnews24.com News Service

Iran war in focus as Trump suffers midterm debacle
bdnews24.com News Service

Reuters

Midterm trouncing underscores inflation’s political poison
Reuters

Ron Bousso

West Asia to pay for Trump's midterm rout
Ron Bousso
Read More