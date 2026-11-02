November 03, 2026

বাংলা
Home
Sport
World
Business & Economy
Features
Others
Recent News

South Africa's Verreynne, Prince receive ICC reprimands

The pair is sanctioned for disputing an umpiring decision during the third Test against Australia at Newlands

South Africa&#039;s Verreynne, Prince receive ICC reprimands
Cricket - South Africa vs Australia - Second Test - St George's Park, Port Elizabeth, South Africa - Mar 9, 2018 South Africa’s Kagiso Rabada celebrates taking the wicket of Australia’s Steve Smith REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

Reuters

Published : 02 Nov 2026, 11:46 PM

Updated : 02 Nov 2026, 11:46 PM

South Africa batting coach Ashwell Prince and wicketkeeper Kyle Verreynne have been reprimanded by the International Cricket Council for showing dissent towards the umpires on the third day of the third Test against Australia at Newlands.

South Africa batter Marques Ackerman attempted to review a caught decision but was told by umpires Richard Illingworth and Richard Kettleborough that he was past the stipulated 15 seconds to do so.

Prince was seen shouting at the umpires that Ackerman had signalled he would review within the time allowed.

Verreynne, who was not playing in the match but had 12th man duties, told Ackerman to remain on the field of play, delaying his exit.

Prince and Verreynne were found to have breached Article 2.8 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to showing dissent at an umpire's decision during an international match.

Each also had one demerit point added to their records. If a player or official reaches four demerit points in a 24-month period, they face suspension.

South Africa won the match by 176 runs to claim the series 2-1 and move to the top of the world Test rankings.

Related Stories
S Africa recall De Zorzi, Hamza
S Africa recall De Zorzi, Hamza
Australia coach McDonald backs team after S Africa loss
Australia coach McDonald backs team after S Africa loss
S Africa 6 wickets away from series leveller
S Africa 6 wickets away from series leveller
Boland strikes twice on rain-hit first day
Boland strikes twice on rain-hit first day
Read More
Binance clients withdraw $4.7bn after hack
Binance clients withdraw $4.7bn after hack
Candles flicker, memories endure
Candles flicker, memories endure
Hotel sector lacks long-term vision: Al Amin
Hotel sector lacks long-term vision: Al Amin
The leafy trade at Shyambazar
The leafy trade at Shyambazar
Read More
Opinion

Farzana Islam Rume

Why rural Bangladesh needs One Health approach
Farzana Islam Rume

Tirthankar Bandyopadhyay

Remembering Toufique, the mentor and friend
Tirthankar Bandyopadhyay

Md Hasnain

Are we doing enough to save our soil?
Md Hasnain

Sabir Mustafa

Trump’s political legacy hangs in the balance
Sabir Mustafa
Read More