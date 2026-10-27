October 27, 2026

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Stars gather for Ballon d'Or ceremony

The award ceremony for the Ballon d’Or, football’s most prestigious award, presented by French magazine “France Football”, was a star-studded affair. Former and current football stars attended the grand event at the Palladium Theatre in London on Monday night, many accompanied by their families. England’s Harry Kane took home the trophy for the best men’s footballer of the year for the first time, beating out Lamine Yamal and Kylian Mbappe. Barcelona’s Alexia Putellas won the award for the women's player of the year for the third time.

Bayern Munich&#039;s Luis Diaz, Dayot Upamecano, Harry Kane and Lennart Karl pose for a photo on the red carpet, London Palladium, London, Britain - October 26, 2026. Photo: REUTERS
Bayern Munich's Luis Diaz, Dayot Upamecano, Harry Kane and Lennart Karl pose for a photo on the red carpet, London Palladium, London, Britain - October 26, 2026. Photo: REUTERS
FC Barcelona&#039;s Lamine Yamal makes a speech after winning the Young Talent of the Year trophy, London Palladium, London, Britain - October 26, 2026. Photo: REUTERS
FC Barcelona's Lamine Yamal makes a speech after winning the Young Talent of the Year trophy, London Palladium, London, Britain - October 26, 2026. Photo: REUTERS
Vicky Lopez makes a speech after winning the women&#039;s young talent of the year award, London Palladium, London, Britain - October 26, 2026. Photo: REUTERS
Vicky Lopez makes a speech after winning the women's young talent of the year award, London Palladium, London, Britain - October 26, 2026. Photo: REUTERS
Spain coach Luis de la Fuente makes a speech after winning the men&#039;s coach of the year award, London Palladium, London, Britain - October 26, 2026. Photo: REUTERS
Spain coach Luis de la Fuente makes a speech after winning the men's coach of the year award, London Palladium, London, Britain - October 26, 2026. Photo: REUTERS
FC Barcelona&#039;s Cata Coll makes a speech after winning the women&#039;s goalkeeper of the year award, London Palladium, London, Britain - October 26, 2026. Photo: REUTERS
FC Barcelona's Cata Coll makes a speech after winning the women's goalkeeper of the year award, London Palladium, London, Britain - October 26, 2026. Photo: REUTERS
Athletic Bilbao&#039;s Unai Simon makes a speech after winning the men&#039;s goalkeeper of the year award, London Palladium, London, Britain - October 26, 2026. Photo: REUTERS
Athletic Bilbao's Unai Simon makes a speech after winning the men's goalkeeper of the year award, London Palladium, London, Britain - October 26, 2026. Photo: REUTERS
Arsenal&#039;s Bukayo Saka makes a speech after winning the Socrates Award for Fair Play, London Palladium, London, Britain - October 26, 2026. Photo: REUTERS
Arsenal's Bukayo Saka makes a speech after winning the Socrates Award for Fair Play, London Palladium, London, Britain - October 26, 2026. Photo: REUTERS
FC Barcelona president Joan Laporta makes a speech after winning the women&#039;s club of the year award, London Palladium, London, Britain - October 26, 2026. Photo: REUTERS
FC Barcelona president Joan Laporta makes a speech after winning the women's club of the year award, London Palladium, London, Britain - October 26, 2026. Photo: REUTERS
Paris St Germain&#039;s Ousmane Dembele celebrates after winning the men&#039;s club of the year award, London Palladium, London, Britain - October 26, 2026. Photo: REUTERS
Paris St Germain's Ousmane Dembele celebrates after winning the men's club of the year award, London Palladium, London, Britain - October 26, 2026. Photo: REUTERS
Senegal coach and former footballer Patrick Vieira presents the men&#039;s club of the year award, London Palladium, London, Britain - October 26, 2026. Photo: REUTERS
Senegal coach and former footballer Patrick Vieira presents the men's club of the year award, London Palladium, London, Britain - October 26, 2026. Photo: REUTERS
Actress Sophie Turner and former footballer Alan Shearer present the women&#039;s and men&#039;s striker of the year awards, London Palladium, London, Britain - October 26, 2026. Photo: REUTERS
Actress Sophie Turner and former footballer Alan Shearer present the women's and men's striker of the year awards, London Palladium, London, Britain - October 26, 2026. Photo: REUTERS
Pachuca&#039;s Charlyn Corral makes a speech after winning the women&#039;s striker of the year award, London Palladium, London, Britain - October 26, 2026. Photo: REUTERS
Pachuca's Charlyn Corral makes a speech after winning the women's striker of the year award, London Palladium, London, Britain - October 26, 2026. Photo: REUTERS
Pachuca&#039;s Charlyn Corral makes a speech after winning the women&#039;s striker of the year award, London Palladium, London, Britain - October 26, 2026. Photo: REUTERS
Pachuca's Charlyn Corral makes a speech after winning the women's striker of the year award, London Palladium, London, Britain - October 26, 2026. Photo: REUTERS
London City Lionesses&#039; Alexia Putellas celebrates after winning the women&#039;s Ballon d&#039;Or award, London Palladium, London, Britain - October 26, 2026. Photo: REUTERS
London City Lionesses' Alexia Putellas celebrates after winning the women's Ballon d'Or award, London Palladium, London, Britain - October 26, 2026. Photo: REUTERS
Bayern Munich&#039;s Harry Kane celebrates after winning the men&#039;s Ballon d&#039;Or award , London Palladium, London, Britain - October 26, 2026. Photo: REUTERS
Bayern Munich's Harry Kane celebrates after winning the men's Ballon d'Or award , London Palladium, London, Britain - October 26, 2026. Photo: REUTERS
London City Lionesses&#039; Alexia Putellas poses with Bayern Munich&#039;s Harry Kane after winning the Ballon d&#039;Or awards, London Palladium, London, Britain - October 26, 2026. Photo: REUTERS
London City Lionesses' Alexia Putellas poses with Bayern Munich's Harry Kane after winning the Ballon d'Or awards, London Palladium, London, Britain - October 26, 2026. Photo: REUTERS

bdnews24.com News Service

Published : 27 Oct 2026, 12:21 PM

Updated : 27 Oct 2026, 12:21 PM

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