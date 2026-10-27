Stars gather for Ballon d'Or ceremony

The award ceremony for the Ballon d’Or, football’s most prestigious award, presented by French magazine “France Football”, was a star-studded affair. Former and current football stars attended the grand event at the Palladium Theatre in London on Monday night, many accompanied by their families. England’s Harry Kane took home the trophy for the best men’s footballer of the year for the first time, beating out Lamine Yamal and Kylian Mbappe. Barcelona’s Alexia Putellas won the award for the women's player of the year for the third time.