Samira Khan Mahi, Bangladesh's Miss Universe 2026 representative, has bagged a big applause after she took part in the swimsuit round wearing a burkini.

Mahi wore a full-coverage, fitted, full-sleeved blue burkini with flowing blue fabric that trailed behind her on stage instead of a bikini during the swimsuit round at the 75th Miss Universe pageant in Puerto Rico.

She chose modest swimwear to reflect her Bangladeshi cultural identity and feel confident and comfortable on stage, netizens believe.

Mahi shared her photos on Instagram and wrote, “Stepping onto the global stage for the Swimsuit Competition at Miss Universe 2026!

Embracing confidence, strength, and elegance as I proudly represent my beloved Bangladesh.”

Her appearance received positive reactions online. One social media user commented that Mahi had demonstrated how a country could be represented beautifully on the global stage without wearing a bikini. Others also praised her swimsuit walk and distinctive presentation.

One of her fans commented on her Instagram post: “Beyond beautiful! Your confidence, stage presence, and performance were truly exceptional. You absolutely owned the stage!”

“You look elegant,” another fan wrote.

She appeared in the swimsuit round around Nov 22–23, 2026, after being selected to represent Bangladesh shortly before traveling to Puerto Rico.