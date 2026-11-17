England batter Jacob Bethell will miss the tour of South Africa starting next month as he undergoes knee surgery, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said on Tuesday.

Bethell had injured his right knee and was set for a comeback on the current white-ball tour of Australia, but the 23-year-old was ruled out last week after a setback in training.

“Jacob Bethell will undergo surgery on his right knee this week and has been ruled out of the tour of South Africa,” An ECB spokesperson said in an emailed statement.

The ECB has not given a timeline for Bethell's competitive return.

Earlier on Tuesday, Bethell was released by Indian Premier League franchise Royal Challengers Bengaluru as media reports said he would not play in the IPL's 2027 season starting in March, to focus on making a full recovery.

England will play three tests and three one-day internationals against South Africa starting on Dec 17.