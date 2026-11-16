Litton scores 8th Test ton as Bangladesh eye big total against S Africa

Litton Kumar Das has scored his eighth century in Test cricket against South Africa in Johannesburg.

He brought up the ton with a pull shot that top-edged over long leg for a six on Monday, Day Two of the Test.

After reaching the milestone, Litton dedicated the innings to his daughter as he pulled out a piece of paper that said: "Happy Birthday my Princess, This 100 for you."

A wobble had seen the Tigers off to a rough start on the first day as Kagiso Rabada snapped up three early wickets. Tanzid Hasan (67), Towhid Hridoy (137) and Litton revived the innings, clawing the game back to 327-6 by the end of play.

Towhid and Litton had produced a magnificent 206-run partnership for the sixth wicket to transform the team’s fortunes.

Bangladesh will be hoping to post a substantial total against the World Test Champions.