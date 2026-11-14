November 14, 2026

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South Africa pack eleven with four pacers for opening Bangladesh Test

Simon Harmer is the only spinner in the line-up, with Keshav Maharaj missing out

South Africa pack eleven with four pacers for opening Bangladesh Test

bdnews24.com News Service

Published : 14 Nov 2026, 05:05 PM

Updated : 14 Nov 2026, 05:05 PM

South Africa will field four fast bowlers and one spinner in the Test series opener against Bangladesh.

Captain Temba Bavuma announced his eleven on Saturday before Sunday's game in Johannesburg.

The match at the Wanderers starts at 2pm Bangladesh time.

Left-arm spinner Keshav Maharaj has been left out, leaving experienced off-spinner Simon Harmer as the side's only specialist spinner.

Zubayr Hamza and Dane Paterson return after lengthy absences. Hamza, with eight caps, last played a Test in January 2024 against New Zealand. Across 112 first-class matches, Hamza has amassed nearly 8,000 runs at an impressive average of 48.18.

Paterson, 37, last featured in a Test against Pakistan in December 2024. He returns alongside Kagiso Rabada, Marco Jansen and Wiaan Mulder, with Jansen and Mulder also pace-bowling all-rounders.

David Bedingham and Gerald Coetzee, both part of South Africa’s last Test against Australia, have been left out of the squad for the Bangladesh series.

South Africa last played a Test in Johannesburg around three and a half years ago, when Harmer and Maharaj took 8 wickets between them.

Bavuma said spin could come into play late, but the hosts have opted for pace on the Highveld.

South Africa XI: Aiden Markram, Marcus Ackermann, Zubayr Hamza, Temba Bavuma (captain), Matthew Breetzke, Ryan Rickelton (wicketkeeper), Marco Jansen, Wiaan Mulder, Simon Harmer, Kagiso Rabada, Dane Paterson.

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